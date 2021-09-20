Mirati Therapeutics names David Meek as CEO

US clinical-stage targeted oncology company Mirati Therapeutics (Nasdaq: MRTX) today announced the appointment of industry veteran David Meek as chief executive (CEO), effective immediately.
Mr Meek will also join the company's board of directors. Dr Charles Baum, will continue to lead the research and development (R&D) organization as president, founder and head of R&D. Dr Baum will remain on the company's board.
Mr Meek has over 30 years of industry experience, where he held various global executive leadership positions in large pharmaceutical and commercial-stage biotechnology companies focused on oncology, including as CEO of French drugmaker Ipsen (Euronext: IPN), a leading global biopharmaceutical company, where is resignation in December 2019 caused investor consternation.
