Monday 29 September 2025

Mixed results for Enspryng in generalized myasthenia gravis patients

Biotechnology
21 March 2024
chugai_kamakura_large

Japanese drugmaker Chugai Pharmaceuticals (TYO: 4519) today announced mixed results from the Phase III LUMINESCE study of Enspryng (satralizumab [genetical recombination]), created by Chugai, as an investigational treatment for generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG).

However, Chugai, which is majority owned by Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX), noted that, while statistically-significant data was observed in its primary endpoint, the results did not reach the firm’s expectations on the degree of clinical benefit.

Enspryng was well tolerated in gMG, with a safety profile consistent with Enspryng in neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) which is the medicine’s first indication. Detailed results will be presented as an oral Emerging Science abstract at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) 2024 Annual Meeting on April 15, in Denver, Colorado

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
FDA grants RMAT status for Cartesian’s Descartes-8
22 May 2024
Biotechnology
Chugai gains 'forerunner' designation for Enspryng in MOGAD and AIE
24 March 2023
Biotechnology
Chugai's Enspryng gains first Asian approval, with MHLW clearance for NMOSD
29 June 2020
Biotechnology
Chugai debuts its new NMOSD drug Enspryng in Japan
26 August 2020


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie submits tavapadon NDA in Parkinson’s
26 September 2025
Biotechnology
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Crinetics’ Palsonify wins acromegaly approval
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Biotechnology

Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025
Lilly's Alzheimer’s drug Kisunla wins EC nod
26 September 2025
Lonza’s Synaffix and Qurient team up on dual-payload ADC
26 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze