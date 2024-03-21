Mixed results for Enspryng in generalized myasthenia gravis patients

Japanese drugmaker Chugai Pharmaceuticals (TYO: 4519) today announced mixed results from the Phase III LUMINESCE study of Enspryng (satralizumab [genetical recombination]), created by Chugai, as an investigational treatment for generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG).
However, Chugai, which is majority owned by Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX), noted that, while statistically-significant data was observed in its primary endpoint, the results did not reach the firm’s expectations on the degree of clinical benefit.
Enspryng was well tolerated in gMG, with a safety profile consistent with Enspryng in neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) which is the medicine’s first indication. Detailed results will be presented as an oral Emerging Science abstract at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) 2024 Annual Meeting on April 15, in Denver, Colorado
