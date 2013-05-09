MoCA report a welcome stepping stone, but access to orphan medicines remains unfinished business, say trade groups

The three leading pharma/biotech trade bodies, EuropaBio, the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) and European Biopharmaceutical Enterprises (EBE) have welcomed the final report of the Working Group on Mechanism of Coordinated Access to Orphan Medicinal Products (MoCA-OMPs) which was endorsed by the Steering Group of the Process on Corporate Responsibility in the field of Pharmaceuticals, and published on 6 May 2013 by the European Commission.
The Process was launched by Commission Vice President Tajani in 2010 with the aim of bringing together European Union member states, countries of the European Economic Area and relevant stakeholders – including patients and industry – to evaluate a coordinated approach towards Orphan Medicinal Products (OMPs) and to develop a collaborative mechanism to increase access to medicine for patients suffering rare diseases across the EU, irrespective of nationality, economic or social status.
Despite an excellent collaborative report produced by the stakeholders involved under the co-chairmanship of the Belgian government and DG Enterprise, it is not yet clear how the report will have impact in practical terms to address the barriers to access that exist for orphan medicines, the groups note in a joint statement.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze