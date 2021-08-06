Moderna 2nd qtr sales rocket to $4.4 billion on the back of COVID-19 vaccine revenue

US biotech Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA), which is pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, has reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Total revenue was $4.4 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $67 million for the same period in 2020. Total revenue was $6.3 billion for the first six months versus $75 million for the same period in 2020.

Net income was $2.8 billion for the three months, compared to a net loss of $117 million for the same period in 2020. Net income was $4.0 billion for the six months compared to a net loss of $241 million for the same period in 2020.