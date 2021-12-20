Moderna blinks in row with NIH over vaccine

US biotech Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) has taken a more conciliatory approach in a row with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) over who is responsible for the creation of the Spikevax coronavirus vaccine.

A year-long dispute between the two parties over the central component of the vaccine spilled out into the public domain last month.

The New York Times detailed Moderna’s argument as being that it recognized the role of the NIH in developing the vaccine, but that it was only the company’s scientists that designed it.