Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine maintains antibodies against variants

13 August 2021
US messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines company Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) has announced the publication of new data on the durability of COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna, now trade-marked Spikevax and recorded first-half sales of $5.9 billion, in generating neutralizing antibodies against variants of concern.

The manuscript was published in  Science. According to the paper, the majority of individuals vaccinated with the Moderna’s vaccine maintained both binding and functional antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 variants for six months after the second dose.

“We are pleased with these new data showing that people vaccinated with two doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine maintained antibodies through six months, including against variants of concern such as the Delta variant. Along with our partners, we are committed to generating data on the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and sharing this as available,” said Stéphane Bancel, chief executive of Moderna. “These data support the durable efficacy of 93% seen with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine through six months. We expect that these data and the growing body of real-world evidence will help inform health regulators’ approaches to how and when to administer additional boosting doses,” he added.

