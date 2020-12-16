Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine next up for FDA panel

A week on from its review of the Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) coronavirus vaccine, the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) overworked Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will consider the case for approving another jab.
Like the product approved after last week’s meeting, Moderna’s (Nasdaq: MRNA) candidate is an mRNA-based vaccine that has shown more than 90% efficacy in a late-stage trial, though it remains stable at -20° C (-4°F) for up to six months, unlike the Pfizer jab which needs to be kept at -70° C over long periods.
The US government has already agreed to buy 200 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine, more than the 100 initially ordered from Pfizer.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze