Modest growth seen for MAbs market for colorectal cancer, as late-stage pipeline is weak

Biotechnology
14 December 2013

The market value for monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) in colorectal cancer treatment will experience a moderate increase from $3.7 billion in 2012 to $5.2 billion by 2019, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%, according to a new report from business intelligence provider GBI Research.

The company’s latest report states that this moderate growth is due to the slow rise of the prevalent population and weakness of the late-stage pipeline. Currently, there is only one MAb product in Phase III development for the treatment of colorectal cancer, named IMC-1121B.

GBI Research analyst Dominic Trewartha says: “The efficacy of this drug has not yet been proven in large-scale, placebo-controlled Phase III trials, which creates an element of uncertainty in terms of the outcome of these products. As such, this weak late-stage pipeline is not expected to drive market growth to a significant extent during the forecast period.”

