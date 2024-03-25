Moleculin skyrockets on interim data for annamycin MB-106 trial

Shares of US clinical-stage drugmaker Moleculin Biotech (Nasdaq: MBRX) were going through the roof, leaping 1,228% to $6.11 in early trading, as the company updated on its lead candidate’
Moleculin provided a preliminary update on recent clinical activity and expected near term milestones for its lead program annamycin MB-106 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) following its fiscal year 2023 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The company said it is preparing for an End of Phase II meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and anticipates starting a pivotal registration study as a second-line therapy in AML before the end of 2024. This could position AnnAraC for an accelerated approval pathway.
