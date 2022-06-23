Wednesday 19 November 2025

Momelotinib momentum makes GSK's gain Gilead's loss

Biotechnology
23 June 2022
gsk_big

When Sierra Oncology (Nasdaq: SRRA)  announced positive top-line results from the MOMENTUM trial earlier this year, certain execs at Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) may have had a sinking feeling.

The study provided late-stage validation of what researchers had long suspected, that the oral JAK1, JAK2 and ACVR1 blocker momelotinib has huge potential in myelofibrosis.

The news sent Sierra stock soaring and attracted the interest of GSK (LSE: GSK) chief commercial officer Luke Miels, who negotiated a $1.9 billion  purchase price for the firm in April.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
MHRA likes the look of two GSK cancer drugs, granting special status
16 June 2022
Biotechnology
SciNeuro Pharma inks license deal with GSK
2 June 2022
Biotechnology
Gilead's Hepcludex data prompts hopes of US HDV approval
23 June 2022
Biotechnology
GSK adds to positive results for Blenrep from DREAMM-8 Phase III trial in multiple myeloma
7 March 2024


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Industry-backed study warns Europe’s antibiotic supply is at breaking point
Pharmaceutical
Industry-backed study warns Europe’s antibiotic supply is at breaking point
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
FDA nod for Arrowhead’s Redemplo in FCS
19 November 2025
Generics
FDA final guidance on generic ophthalmic drug waiver requests
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Roche’s Lunsumio
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
18 November 2025
Biotechnology
FDA approves Epkinly combo for follicular lymphoma indications
18 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Grifols wins pediatric label expansion for THROMBATE III from FDA
18 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

EC approves Roche’s Lunsumio
19 November 2025
FDA approves Epkinly combo for follicular lymphoma indications
18 November 2025
ABL Bio enters license deal with Lilly
18 November 2025
Zymeworks’ stellar Cdata prompts new strategy
18 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze