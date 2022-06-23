Momelotinib momentum makes GSK's gain Gilead's loss

When Sierra Oncology (Nasdaq: SRRA) announced positive top-line results from the MOMENTUM trial earlier this year, certain execs at Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) may have had a sinking feeling.
The study provided late-stage validation of what researchers had long suspected, that the oral JAK1, JAK2 and ACVR1 blocker momelotinib has huge potential in myelofibrosis.
The news sent Sierra stock soaring and attracted the interest of GSK (LSE: GSK) chief commercial officer Luke Miels, who negotiated a $1.9 billion purchase price for the firm in April.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze