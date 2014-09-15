Monoclonal antibodies set for a boom by 2019 due to favorable market conditions

The monoclonal antibodies market for gastric and esophageal cancer is expected to double by 2019, according to a report by market research firm Reportstack. This is due to favorable market conditions due to US pricing structures and the anticipation that a number of drugs currently in late-stage development will be approved.
The monoclonal antibody market in gastric cancer will grow from $256 million in 2012 to $501 million by 2019 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%, while esophageal cancer monoclonal antibodies are expected to make $265 million by 2019, from $137 million in 2012, a CAGR of 9.9%.
Swiss drug major Roche's (ROG: SIX) Herceptin (trastuzumab) is currently the only monoclonal antibody available for gastric and esophageal cancer, as well as its indication for breast cancer, and gained approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for the two indications in 2010. Its patient is due to expire in the European Union in 2014 and in the US in 2019.
