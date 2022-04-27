More breast cancer patients could benefit from treatment with Enhertu

An antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) developed by British drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and its Japanese partner Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation (BTD) in the USA.

Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan) has been granted BTD for the treatment of certain adults with unresectable or metastatic breast cancer.

The decision is important as it reflects the potential for a change in the way breast cancer could be treated.