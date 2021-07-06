Morocco's govt to invest $500 million in vaccines facility operated by Recipharm

Sweden-headquartered contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Recipharm has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), along with His Majesty the King of Morocco, Mohammed VI, the Moroccan government and a consortium of the country’s leading banks, that will see the company operate a new fill finish factory in Morocco.

As part of the MoU around $500 million will be invested by the Moroccan government and consortium over the next five years to establish both capacity and capability for the manufacturing of vaccines and biotherapeutics in Morocco.

The investment is primarily to supply the African continent and help it gain vaccine sovereignty and access to future biotherapeutics.