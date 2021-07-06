Saturday 8 November 2025

Morocco's govt to invest $500 million in vaccines facility operated by Recipharm

Biotechnology
6 July 2021
recipharm-big

Sweden-headquartered contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Recipharm has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), along with His Majesty the King of Morocco, Mohammed VI, the Moroccan government and a consortium of the country’s leading banks, that will see the company operate a new fill finish factory in Morocco.

As part of the MoU around $500 million will be invested by the Moroccan government and consortium over the next five years to establish both capacity and capability for the manufacturing of vaccines and biotherapeutics in Morocco.

The investment is primarily to supply the African continent and help it gain vaccine sovereignty and access to future biotherapeutics.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Leading CDMO set to be acquired
14 December 2020
Pharmaceutical
Recipharm acquires OnTarget to expand contract research and manufacturing capabilities
15 June 2015
Biotechnology
Recipharm finalizes Moderna vaccine agreement
31 December 2020
Biotechnology
ReciBioPharm partners with GeneVentiv on first AAV-based gene therapy for hemophilia
13 March 2024




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze