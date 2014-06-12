Thursday 20 November 2025

MorphoSys and Merck Serono collaborate on immuno-oncology

12 June 2014
German companies MorphoSys (FSE: MOR) and Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) unit Merck Serono today announced the signing of an agreement to discover and develop therapeutic antibodies against undisclosed immune checkpoints.

Under the terms of the accord, MorphoSys and Merck Serono will join forces to develop therapies that modulate the immune system's natural ability to fight tumors. MorphoSys, a leader in fully human antibody technologies, will apply its proprietary Ylanthia antibody phage library and technology platform to identify antibodies against the targets of interest. Merck Serono with its strong portfolio and capabilities in the field of immuno-oncology and clinical development will be fully responsible for execution of development from Phase I onwards.

Partners will co-fund R&D, but Merck Serono to have sole commercialization rights

