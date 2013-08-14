Saturday 8 November 2025

MorphoSys closes on the alliance with Celgene

Biotechnology
14 August 2013

German biotech firm MorphoSys (FSE: MOR) that its MOR202 alliance with Celgene (Nasdaq: CELG), the world’s largest independent biotech company, has become effective upon receiving anti-trust clearance under the US Hart-Scott-Rodino Act (The Pharma Letter June 27).

Under the terms of the accord to jointly develop and co-promote MOR202, currently being evaluated in a Phase I/IIa trial in patients with relapsed/refractory myeloma, in Europe MorphoSys received an upfront license fee of 70.8 million euros ($94.5 million) and included an equity investment. The total potential value of this transaction, assuming all development, regulatory and sales milestones are reached, may be up to 628 million euros.

Jens Holstein, chief financial officer of MorphoSys, commented: "We are very pleased about receiving regulatory clearance and will now put our strategic alliance with Celgene into action. The upfront payment plus the equity further strengthens our financial position, enabling us to expand our proprietary portfolio of promising development candidates through targeted investments."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze