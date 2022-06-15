Sunday 24 November 2024

MorphoSys out-licenses felzartamab and MOR210

Biotechnology
15 June 2022
morphosysbig

Germany’s MorphoSys (FSE: MOR) has entered into an equity participation agreement and license deal to allow US biotech Human Immunology Biosciences (HIBio) to develop and commercialize MorphoSys’ felzartamab, an anti-CD38 antibody, and MOR210, an anti-C5aR1 antibody. MorphoSys shares were up 4.7% at 18.43 euros by late afternoon following the announcement.

Under the terms of the agreements, HIBio will obtain exclusive rights to develop and commercialize felzartamab and MOR210 across all indications worldwide, with the exception of Greater China for felzartamab and Greater China and South Korea for MOR210. As part of the agreements, MorphoSys will receive a 15% equity stake in HIBio, along with certain equity earn-in provisions and standard investment rights. MorphoSys will also be represented as a member of HIBio’s board of directors.

Deal worth up to $1 billion

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Novartis to boost cancer pipeline with 2.7 billion euro buy of MorphoSys
6 February 2024
Biotechnology
Novartis in-licenses atopic dermatitis compound for up to $1.11 billion
19 July 2018
Biotechnology
Positive Phase II IGNAZ study results for HI-Bio’s felzartamab
27 May 2024
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to May 31, 2024
2 June 2024


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze