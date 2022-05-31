Saturday 8 November 2025

MRC extends Blue Sky research collaboration with AstraZeneca

Biotechnology
31 May 2022
astrazeneca_london_large

The UK Medical Research Council (MRC) and its Laboratory of Molecular Biology (LMB) have agreed to an additional $4millon (~£3.2million) funding to extend the  Blue Sky collaboration with UK pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) beyond 2022.

The collaboration, launched in 2014, has supported a range of pre-clinical research projects which encourage ‘blue sky’ thinking around fundamental biology and disease. The impact of the collaboration has been significant since the launch, with some notable project discoveries including the following:

Researchers in John O’Neill’s group, in the MRC LMB’s Cell Biology Division, and Peter Newham at AstraZeneca discovered a mechanism whereby circadian rhythms within heart cells help to change heart function.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Allergan to pay up to $1.52 billion for AstraZeneca's inflammatory diseases drug
3 October 2016
Biotechnology
AstraZeneca and Accent to work together on RNA-based therapies
4 June 2020
Biotechnology
Fusion announces AstraZeneca radiopharmaceuticals deal
2 November 2020
Pharmaceutical
Daiichi Sankyo: a bold ambition to deliver transformational outcomes in cancer
31 May 2022


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze