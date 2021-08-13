Mustang driving for better CAR-T cell therapies

Mustang Bio (Nasdaq: MBIO), a cell and gene therapy specialist based in Massachusetts, USA, has executed an exclusive license agreement with the prestigious Mayo Clinic, related to its CAR-T cell technology.

The company, which is looking to develop potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases, believes the platform could be used to make the administration of such therapies easier.

Ultimately, Mustang is looking to transform such therapies so that they could be offered off-the-shelf, radically reducing the burden and cost of treatment.