Mustang driving for better CAR-T cell therapies

Mustang Bio (Nasdaq: MBIO), a cell and gene therapy specialist based in Massachusetts, USA, has executed an exclusive license agreement with the prestigious Mayo Clinic, related to its CAR-T cell technology.
The company, which is looking to develop potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases, believes the platform could be used to make the administration of such therapies easier.
Ultimately, Mustang is looking to transform such therapies so that they could be offered off-the-shelf, radically reducing the burden and cost of treatment.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze