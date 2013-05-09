Myriad Genetics' gene patenting battle: BRACAnalysis won't suffer the consequences, says GlobalData analyst

USA-based Myriad Genetics (Nasdaq: MYGN) is currently disputing its right to claim ownership to a human gene, drawing worldwide support and condemnation in equal measures. However, one GlobalData analyst asks, with the changing pace of gene testing, will the final decision make that much of a difference to the fate of Myriad’s flagship BRCA gene test, BRACAnalysis?

The US Supreme Court is considering the arguments put forward by all parties in the case of the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) vs Myriad Genetics (The Pharma Letter April 1, 2012), and the closely-watched debate appears to be heading to a conclusion, as the court looks to make a ruling next month. The AMP, along with other parties representing the professions and consumers, contend that human genes cannot be patented, a point that Myriad, along with other companies interested in the commercialization of genomic and personalized medicine, are keen to dispute.

Could be a landmark ruling