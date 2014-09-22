Nanobiotix expands into USA with office in Boston life sciences cluster

France-based Nanobiotix (Euronext: NANO), a clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering novel approaches for the local treatment of cancer, has announced the opening of its first US office in Boston, Massachusetts.
Laurent Lévy, chief executive of Nanobiotix, and Deval Patrick, Governor of Massachusetts, officially announced the opening of the company’s US affiliate during a ceremony on Friday at the US embassy in Paris, France, also attended by Susan Windham-Bannister, chief executive and president of the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center. The Massachusetts life science cluster is recognized worldwide for its number of high-quality academic centers and biopharma companies. This move is the next step of Nanobiotix’s international expansion, allowing the company to work closer to the US industrial and financial communities.
Mr Lévy said: “The opening of a US affiliate is a key strategic step for Nanobiotix’s international ambitions. The Boston area is the ideal location for us to access new talent, innovative research and clinical expertise in the nanomedicine.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze