Nanobiotix expands into USA with office in Boston life sciences cluster

France-based Nanobiotix (Euronext: NANO), a clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering novel approaches for the local treatment of cancer, has announced the opening of its first US office in Boston, Massachusetts.

Laurent Lévy, chief executive of Nanobiotix, and Deval Patrick, Governor of Massachusetts, officially announced the opening of the company’s US affiliate during a ceremony on Friday at the US embassy in Paris, France, also attended by Susan Windham-Bannister, chief executive and president of the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center. The Massachusetts life science cluster is recognized worldwide for its number of high-quality academic centers and biopharma companies. This move is the next step of Nanobiotix’s international expansion, allowing the company to work closer to the US industrial and financial communities.

Mr Lévy said: “The opening of a US affiliate is a key strategic step for Nanobiotix’s international ambitions. The Boston area is the ideal location for us to access new talent, innovative research and clinical expertise in the nanomedicine.”