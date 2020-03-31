Wednesday 15 October 2025

NASH data sends Akero shares skywards

Biotechnology
31 March 2020
akero_large

The share price of Californian biotech company Akero Therapeutics (Nasdaq: AKRO) was 22% higher by lunchtime on Tuesday after its presentation of data from a NASH study.

Akero announced that all three AKR-001 dose groups in the BALANCED study met the primary endpoint of absolute change from baseline in liver fat as measured by magnetic resonance imaging – proton density fat fraction – at week 12.

The company has billed the results as some of the most promising seen so far in NASH, a disease that affects tens of millions of people around the world and can lead to liver failure, liver cancer and death, and for which there are currently has no approved therapies.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
First ever NASH treatment gets green light in India
5 March 2020
Pharmaceutical
Adding to recent NASH failures, Boehringer drops BI 1467335 development
18 December 2019
Biotechnology
Akero bucks the trend, reporting strong NASH data
1 July 2020
Biotechnology
Pfizer buys stake in NASH-focused Akero Therapeutics
17 June 2022




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

ESMO 2025 preview: the Phase III pivots to watch
Pharmaceutical
ESMO 2025 preview: the Phase III pivots to watch
14 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
Senior European role for Aurélie-Anne Chausse at Kyowa Kirin
14 October 2025
Biotechnology
BioCryst to acquire Astria Therapeutics
14 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
Kailera Therapeutics reveals $600 million financing for its obesity portfolio
14 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
Healthy growth at J&J, with sales outlook raised
14 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
New UK licensing and access pathway gets to work
14 October 2025
Biotechnology
Takeda signs second collaboration with Nabla Bio
14 October 2025

Company Spotlight

Curevo Vaccine
A clinical-stage biotech company developing vaccines.


More Features in Biotechnology

BioCryst to acquire Astria Therapeutics
14 October 2025
Takeda signs second collaboration with Nabla Bio
14 October 2025
Scholar Rock shares suffer on manufacturing site woes
14 October 2025
Surge in out-licensing deals drive China’s international pharma collaborations
14 October 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze