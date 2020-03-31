NASH data sends Akero shares skywards

The share price of Californian biotech company Akero Therapeutics (Nasdaq: AKRO) was 22% higher by lunchtime on Tuesday after its presentation of data from a NASH study.

Akero announced that all three AKR-001 dose groups in the BALANCED study met the primary endpoint of absolute change from baseline in liver fat as measured by magnetic resonance imaging – proton density fat fraction – at week 12.

The company has billed the results as some of the most promising seen so far in NASH, a disease that affects tens of millions of people around the world and can lead to liver failure, liver cancer and death, and for which there are currently has no approved therapies.