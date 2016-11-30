Natrix links up with two pharma majors on membrane-based Protein A purification platform

Privately-held Canadian firm Natrix Separations has announced development agreements with two pharma majors for its new membrane-based Protein A platform for antibody purification, namely the USA’s Merck & Co and France’s Sanofi (Euronext: SAN).

The Natrix Protein A platform is expected to pave the way for a new generation of more flexible, highly-productive single-use based biologics production facilities for both batch and continuous processes. The platform is predicted to increase purification productivity by a factor of up to 10x, while reducing both cost of goods and net present cost by up to 40%.

Natrix chief executive John Chickosky commented: "Natrix has developed and commercialized single-use hydrogel membranes for impurity removal in polishing purification steps. This new development work for our Protein A products now provides additional capability to the toolbox for the fully single-use process for antibody production. The industry has long sought downstream solutions to match the innovation that has benefitted upstream operations. Natrix, working with our collaborators, believes we will soon be able to fill that gap."