Negative late-stage trial results for Sanofi's iniparib and otamixaban

There was disappointing news from French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) this morning (June 3), as the company revealed negative top-line results from the Phase III ECLIPSE trial of iniparib in squamous non-small cell lung cancer (Sq NSCLC).

In the study, metastatic Sq NSCLC patients treated with iniparib plus chemotherapy did not achieve improvement in overall survival compared to patients who received chemotherapy alone. The results do not support further development of iniparib in this patient population.

As a result, Sanofi has decided to fully impair the intangible assets of iniparib on the June 30, 2013 consolidated balance sheet. The related charge will have an estimated net impact of $285 million after tax on consolidated net income (around 219 million euros). The non-cash charge will not have an impact on business net income, the company stated.