Neuron23 closes $113.5 million financing

California-based Neuron23, an early-stage biotech focused on developing precision medicines for genetically defined neurological and immunological diseases, has announced its launch backed by a combined $113.5 million Series A and B financing.

The funding was comprised of $33.5 million Series A financing from Westlake Village BioPartners and Kleiner Perkins, and $80 million Series B financing led by Redmile Group.

"We are well-positioned for a number of financing scenarios in the future, including additional private capital, accessing the public markets, or partnering with big pharma"Additional Series B investors included Westlake Village BioPartners, Kleiner Perkins, Cowen Healthcare Investments, Acorn Bioventures, HBM Partners, Perceptive Advisors, and Surveyor Capital.