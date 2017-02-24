New company, Fusion Pharmaceuticals, set up in Canada

Fusion Pharmaceuticals, a new biopharmaceutical company developing targeted alpha-particle radiotherapeutics for treating cancer in Canada, yesterday announced the closing of a $25 million Series A financing.
The financing was led by founding venture investor, Johnson & Johnson Innovation, with investments by HealthCap, TPG Biotech, Genesys Capital and FACIT (Fight Against Cancer Innovation Trust).
The syndicate is strengthened by HealthCap’s specialized expertise in pioneering a new wave of successful radiotherapeutic companies, such as Algeta and Nordic Nanovector.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze