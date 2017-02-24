New company, Fusion Pharmaceuticals, set up in Canada

Fusion Pharmaceuticals, a new biopharmaceutical company developing targeted alpha-particle radiotherapeutics for treating cancer in Canada, yesterday announced the closing of a $25 million Series A financing.

The financing was led by founding venture investor, Johnson & Johnson Innovation, with investments by HealthCap, TPG Biotech, Genesys Capital and FACIT (Fight Against Cancer Innovation Trust).

The syndicate is strengthened by HealthCap’s specialized expertise in pioneering a new wave of successful radiotherapeutic companies, such as Algeta and Nordic Nanovector.