Saturday 23 November 2024

New data show switching to Biktarvy regimen beneficial in Asian population

Biotechnology
16 October 2020
gilead-big

US biotech major Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) has announced findings from multiple studies in Asian population that evaluated the safety and efficacy of switching to once-daily, single tablet regimen, Biktarvy (bictegravir 50mg/emtricitabine 200mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25mg tablets, B/F/TAF) from baseline regimens. The data were presented at the 2020 Asia Pacific AIDS & Co-Infections Conference (APACC).

A post-hoc pooled analysis from three studies demonstrated efficacy of switching to B/F/TAF from integrase strand transfer inhibitor (INSTI) based antiretroviral therapy, or a boosted protease inhibitor (PI) with two nucleotide reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTIs) baseline regimens, among virologically-suppressed Asian adults living with HIV. In the analysis, 100% of the 63 Asian adults who switched to B/F/TAF maintained virologic suppression (defined as HIV-1 RNA <50 copies/mL) with no emergent resistance, versus 95.9% (70/73) in those that stay on baseline regimen (SBR) group, through a maximum of 48 weeks. B/F/TAF was well tolerated with no adverse events leading to discontinuation among Asian participants in the studies.

Similarly, an open-label, randomized, Phase III study of women with HIV who were virologically suppressed (HIV-1 RNA < 50 copies/mL) on a baseline regimen (elvitegravir (E)/cobicistat (C)/F/TAF, E/C/F/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF), or atazanavir + ritonavir + F/TDF), found that virologic suppression was maintained in 100% of the subgroup of Asian women participants (n=48) vs 98% in the SBR group (53/54). B/F/TAF was well tolerated with no adverse events leading to discontinuation.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Gilead presents series of Biktarvy data sets
5 October 2020
Biotechnology
China approval for Biktarvy
9 August 2019
Biotechnology
Japanese approval for Biktarvy for HIV-1
26 March 2019
Pharmaceutical
Big hopes for Biktarvy, with more positive data for HIV-1 combo
23 July 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze