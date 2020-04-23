New early breast cancer drug debuts in Singapore

Nerlynx (neratinib), a new breast cancer drug shown to significantly reduce the risk of cancer recurrence, is now commercially available to Singapore patients.

Nerlynx is being made available in the region by independent pharmaceutical company, Specialised Therapeutics Asia (STA) under an exclusive sub-license agreement with the USA’s Puma Biotechnology (Nasdaq: PBYI).

It has been shown to significantly reduce the ongoing risk of recurrence in HER2+ early breast cancer patients, with the greatest benefit seen in women who are also hormone-receptor positive (HR+) and who commence therapy within 12 months of completing trastuzumab-based therapy. For these women, the five-year risk of recurrence is reduced by up to 42%.