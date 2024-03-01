New efficacy analysis for Brukinsa vs acalabrutinib in CLL

China-headquartered oncology specialist BeiGene (BGNE; HKE) has announced a new matching adjusted indirect comparison (MAIC) of the efficacy of Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) versus acalabrutinib in relapsed or refractory (R/R) chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) based on data from the Phase III ALPINE and Phase III ASCEND trials.

The analysis suggests a progression-free survival and complete response advantage for Brukinsa versus acalabrutinib, which is marketed by AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) under the trade name Calquence, as well as potentially improved overall survival.

Global sales of Brukinsa of $413.0 million and $1.3 billion for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, respectively, compared to $176.1 million and $564.7 million in the prior-year periods;