New FDA draft guidance on potency assurance for cellular and gene therapy products

Cell and gene therapies (CGTs) have shown impressive clinical benefits for patients worldwide, with 89 approved therapies reported globally as of second-quarter 2023.1
These therapies represent ground-breaking advancements, offering potentially curative treatments for patients who previously had few options. However, the development of these CGTs has frequently encountered challenges related to chemistry, manufacturing, and control considerations and drug manufacturers have expressed uncertainties surrounding regulatory requirements for ensuring consistent product quality.
This uncertainty is about to change, with new guidance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) making it clear that demonstrating potency – the specific ability of a product to achieve intended results through laboratory tests or clinical data – is fundamental to securing approval for these innovative treatments.2
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze