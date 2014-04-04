Thursday 20 November 2025

New funding program to support Australian biopharmaceutical manufacturing development

Biotechnology
4 April 2014

The first round of a new pilot funding program opens this week in Queensland, Australia, with at least A$2 million ($1.85 million) available for biopharmaceutical product developers wanting to make use of BioPharmaceuticals Australia’s (BPA) new mammalian cell contract manufacturing facility, operated by DSM Biologics (DSMB).

Based in Brisbane, the state-of-the-art facility is designed to manufacture cell culture derived APIs for pre-clinical and clinical trials, as well as the market, according to a web-posting by AusBiotech. In October 2013, the doors opened on BPA’s new A$65 million, Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), contract manufacturing facility.

The Access Support Grants are available over a two-year period to: Increase the number of Australian-made and clinically-trialled biopharmaceutical products; attract international biotechnology companies to set up local subsidiaries and work with DSMB; and to strengthen Queensland and Australia’s reputation as a regional hub of biotechnology development. There is the scope to increase funding and expand the program in the future if this pilot program proves successful.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze