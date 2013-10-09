Saturday 8 November 2025

New generation of UK biotechs flourishing thanks to government stimulus

Biotechnology
9 October 2013

The UK biotech industry is flourishing thanks in part to the Biomedical Catalyst, the coalition government's transformative stimulus scheme for SME (small- and medium-sized enterprise) life science companies, a report published by the BioIndustry Association (BIA) shows.

The report highlights that more than 100 business-led projects in the UK are accelerating the translation of scientific and medical research into therapies that can be used by patients and sold around the globe.

Steve Bates, chief executive of the BIA, said: "Life science companies right across the UK are responding to today's health needs developing new vaccines, cancer treatments, antibiotics and advanced therapies. There are now over 100 successful business-led projects which have been able to attract and leverage significant amounts of private capital into the life science sector in the UK thanks to the Biomedical Catalyst.

