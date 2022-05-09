New initiative targets rare disease burden in India

Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) has provided an update on an initiative for improving early access to treatments for rare diseases in India.
The Japanese company started working with the United Nations Global Compact Network of India (UNGCNI) in November 2021, as part of a national initiative to address barriers to access.
The firm said the project has helped to generate “a pool of insights and recommendations” that will help in shaping the future of access to rare disease treatments in the country.
