New kind of ADC aims to take immunotherapy to the next level

Cytokine immunotherapy company Bright Peak Therapeutics has in-licensed a checkpoint blocker from Guangdong, China-based biotech Livzon Mabpharm.
A subsidiary of Livzon Pharmaceutical Group (HK: 1513), Livzon Mabpharm has already progressed the candidate, LZM009, into late-stage testing.
Bright Peak is interested in developing a novel PD-1 targeted immunocytokine, a so-called PD-1 IC, which will be comprised of an optimized cytokine payload conjugated to Livzon’s antibody.
