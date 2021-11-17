Wednesday 19 November 2025

New kind of ADC aims to take immunotherapy to the next level

Biotechnology
17 November 2021
bright_peak_big

Cytokine immunotherapy company Bright Peak Therapeutics has in-licensed a checkpoint blocker from Guangdong, China-based biotech Livzon Mabpharm.

A subsidiary of Livzon Pharmaceutical Group (HK: 1513), Livzon Mabpharm has already progressed the candidate, LZM009, into late-stage testing.

Bright Peak is interested in developing a novel PD-1 targeted immunocytokine, a so-called PD-1 IC, which will be comprised of an optimized cytokine payload conjugated to Livzon’s antibody.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biosimilars
EPIRUS and Livzon Mabpharm to develop biosimilars for China
25 September 2014
Biotechnology
SOTIO expands its ADC pipeline via agreement with LegoChem
16 November 2021
Biotechnology
US companies link up to target Europe with cancer immunotherapy
17 November 2021
Biotechnology
Deal in Japan to boost global impact of ADC's Zynlonta
18 January 2022




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze