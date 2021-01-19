Saturday 8 November 2025

New Phase III data falls short on OS but supports sNDA filing for Agios' Tibsovo in 1st-qtr 2021

Biotechnology
19 January 2021
US cancer metabolism specialist Agios Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: AGIO) has reported a full analysis of the final data, including mature overall survival (OS) results, from its global Phase III ClarIDHy trial of Tibsovo (ivosidenib tablets) in patients with previously treated isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 (IDH1) mutated cholangiocarcinoma, a rare cancer of the bile ducts.

Data from the study were featured in an oral presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCO-GI), which is being held virtually January 15-17, 2021.

The final analysis showed an improvement in the secondary endpoint of OS favoring patients randomized to Tibsovo compared to those randomized to placebo; however, statistical significance was not reached. The median OS for patients randomized to Tibsovo was 10.3 months compared to 7.5 months for patients randomized to placebo (hazard ratio [HR]=0.79; 95% CI [0.56–1.12], 1-sided p=0.093). The protocol specified that patients randomized to placebo could cross over to Tibsovo at the time of disease progression, and a high proportion of patients in the placebo arm (70.5%) crossed over to Tibsovo.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Servier scores US approval for new Tibsovo indication
26 August 2021
Biotechnology
Agios withdraws European regulatory filing for Tibsovo
19 October 2020
Biotechnology
FDA approves sNDA for Tibsovo
3 May 2019
Pharmaceutical
Agios drug approved in USA for certain acute myeloid leukemia patients
20 July 2018




