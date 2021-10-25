New Phase III data further support efficacy of LEO's Adtralza in dermatitis

Danish dermatology specialist LEO Pharma has announced 16-week results of a 52-week monotherapy trial showing Adtralza (tralokinumab) significantly improved primary and secondary measurements of efficacy among adolescents (aged 12 to 17) with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.
The week 16 results from the Phase III ECZTRA 6 trial were shared during the 2021 Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference held virtually and with a hybrid option in Las Vegas.
Tralokinumab is a high-affinity, human monoclonal antibody that specifically binds to and inhibits interleukin (I-13, a key driver of atopic dermatitis signs and symptoms.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze