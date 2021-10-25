Wednesday 19 November 2025

New Phase III data further support efficacy of LEO's Adtralza in dermatitis

Biotechnology
25 October 2021
Danish dermatology specialist LEO Pharma has announced 16-week results of a 52-week monotherapy trial showing Adtralza (tralokinumab) significantly improved primary and secondary measurements of efficacy among adolescents (aged 12 to 17) with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

The week 16 results from the Phase III ECZTRA 6 trial were shared during the 2021 Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference held virtually and with a hybrid option in Las Vegas.

Tralokinumab is a high-affinity, human monoclonal antibody that specifically binds to and inhibits interleukin (I-13, a key driver of atopic dermatitis signs and symptoms.

