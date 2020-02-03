New survey looks at low uptake of PCSK9 inhibitors

A new Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) survey has found that only 6% of cardiologists are currently prescribing PCSK9 blockers, while 97% say they are satisfied with outcomes from these treatments.

PCSK9 inhibitors lower LDL cholesterol levels and are used to treat primary hypercholesterolemia and mixed lipidemia.

Several years after launch, neither Sanofi’s Praluent (alirocumab), developed with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN), nor Amgen’s (Nasdaq: AMGN) Repatha (evolocumab), have had the level of market impact that analysts had expected.