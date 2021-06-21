Saturday 8 November 2025

New teplizumab findings among ADA standards updates

Biotechnology
21 June 2021
diabetes_general_large-1-

The American Diabetes Association has issued important updates to the 2021 Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes.

These updates, presented in annotations as the Living Standards of Care, include new data on Provention Bio’s (Nasdaq: PRVB) investigational teplizumab and SGLT2 inhibitors as well as medications’ effects on patients with chronic kidney disease.

"There have been so many exciting advancements in the field of diabetes"The teplizumab update includes evidence from a trial on the anti-CD3 antibody in relatives at risk for type 1 diabetes which demonstrated a delay in the development of type I diabetes.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
MSF keeps up pressure on insulin access as WHO launches Global Diabetes Compact
14 April 2021
Biotechnology
Novel diabetes treatment looks good in Phase III study
10 December 2020
Biotechnology
UK to offer first weight loss med for diabetes prevention
30 October 2020
Biotechnology
Teplizumab's approval will be paradigm changing for type 1 diabetes, says analyst
29 June 2021




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze