New US access scheme to focus on sickle cell disease treatments

A new cell and gene therapy initiative from the USA's White House will launch with an initial focus on treatments for sickle cell disease (SCD).
Announced a year ago, the Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) Access Model is designed to improve health outcomes, increase access to advanced therapies, and lower health care costs.
Disproportionately affecting certain ethnic groups, including black people and people of South American ethnicity, SCD is a serious red blood cell disorder.
