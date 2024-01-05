NewAmsterdam Pharma sets out 2024 strategic priorities

Dutch clinical-stage biotech NewAmsterdam Pharma (Nasdaq: NAMS) yesterday provided an update on its clinical development programs and outlined its strategic priorities for 2024, when it saw its shares dip 2.7% to $11.75.
NewAmsterdam is developing oral, non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) with residual elevation of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well-tolerated. The company gained its Nasdaq listing in July last year, through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) deal with Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corporation.
“NewAmsterdam is entering 2024 on the precipice of a major transformation, with the potential to deliver significant benefit to patients globally and create value for our shareholders,” said Dr Michael Davidson, chief executive of NewAmsterdam.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze