NewAmsterdam Pharma sets out 2024 strategic priorities

Dutch clinical-stage biotech NewAmsterdam Pharma (Nasdaq: NAMS) yesterday provided an update on its clinical development programs and outlined its strategic priorities for 2024, when it saw its shares dip 2.7% to $11.75.

NewAmsterdam is developing oral, non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) with residual elevation of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well-tolerated. The company gained its Nasdaq listing in July last year, through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) deal with Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corporation.

“NewAmsterdam is entering 2024 on the precipice of a major transformation, with the potential to deliver significant benefit to patients globally and create value for our shareholders,” said Dr Michael Davidson, chief executive of NewAmsterdam.