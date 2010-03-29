Monday 29 September 2025

News from Japan: Merck Serono' Erbitux gets extended use; GlaxoSmithKline seeks acquisitions and sees flu vaccine order reduced

Biotechnology
29 March 2010

Merck Serono, a division of German drug major Merck KGaA says that Erbitux (cetuximab) can now be used in Japan in combination with chemotherapy in the first-line treatment for patients with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)-expressing, curatively unresectable (inoperable), advanced or recurrent colorectal cancer (mCRC) carrying the KRAS wildtype gene. This development is due to a change in the Japanese product information for Erbitux.

'The use of Erbitux as a first-line treatment for colorectal cancer is an important step in increasing the availability of treatment options for Japanese patients in this setting,' said Wolfgang Wein, executive vice president, Oncology, Merck Serono.

The approval of this extended usage for Erbitux was granted following submission of data from the Phase III CRYSTALa trial to Japan's Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA). Updated data of CRYSTAL were presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology's 2010 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCO-GI) supporting the value of Erbitux in the first-line therapy of mCRC patients with KRAS wild-type tumors. They demonstrated a significant overall survival advantage for patients who were treated with Erbitux in combination with FOLFIRI compared to those who received chemotherapy alone.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Biotechnology

Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze