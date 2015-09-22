Nextera collaborates with Janssen Biotech on RA research

Privately-held Norwegian biotech firm Nextera has entered into a research agreement with Janssen Biotech, a subsidiary of US health care giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). The Johnson & Johnson Innovation Centre in London facilitated the research agreement.

Under terms of the accord, Nextera will use of its unique technology platform, undertake certain verification studies to determine the applicability of Nextera’s technology platform within rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Janssen will fund the research program, and will have an option for an exclusive worldwide license to the Nextera technology platform within RA. No financial terms of the collaboration have been disclosed.