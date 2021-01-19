NICE backs first full access deal in Europe for new CAR-T therapy

From today National Health Service (NHS) clinicians in England will be able to consider the treatment for some patients with a form of lymphoma, a cancer that attacks the immune system, according to UK health technology assessor the National Institute for Health and Care Access (NICE).

The personalized treatment, Tecartus (brexucabtagene autoleucel), also known as autologous anti-CD19-transduced CD3+, is a CAR-T therapy which uses the patient’s white blood cells which are then reengineered in a laboratory so they can recognize and attack cancer cells before being infused back into the patient.

The drug was developed by Kite, a subsidiary of Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD), and carries a US list price of $373,000 per one-time infusion.