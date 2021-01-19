NICE backs first full access deal in Europe for new CAR-T therapy

From today National Health Service (NHS) clinicians in England will be able to consider the treatment for some patients with a form of lymphoma, a cancer that attacks the immune system, according to UK health technology assessor the National Institute for Health and Care Access (NICE).
The personalized treatment, Tecartus (brexucabtagene autoleucel), also known as autologous anti-CD19-transduced CD3+, is a CAR-T therapy which uses the patient’s white blood cells which are then reengineered in a laboratory so they can recognize and attack cancer cells before being infused back into the patient.
The drug was developed by Kite, a subsidiary of Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD), and carries a US list price of $373,000 per one-time infusion.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze