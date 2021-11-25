Wednesday 19 November 2025

NICE backs Lilly's Retsevmo for RET fusion-positive NSCLC

Biotechnology
25 November 2021
lilly-location-big-1

US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) says that, following a decision by the UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), adults with advanced RET fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) will now have access to Retsevmo (selpercatinib), a targeted treatment option, via the Cancer Drugs Fund (CDF) in England.

Selpercatinib, trade named Retevmo in the USA, is recommended for use within the Cancer Drugs Fund as an option for treating RET fusion-positive advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in adults who need systemic therapy after immunotherapy, platinum-based chemotherapy or both. It is recommended only if the conditions in the managed access agreement are followed.

Lung cancer is the third most common cancer in the UK, with 85,000 people having received a lung cancer diagnosis. Among these patients, NSCLC contributes to 85% of all cases. RET fusion-positive tumors are rare and occur in 1%-2% of NSCLCs.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
UK to offer Retsevmo for people with RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer
1 October 2021
Pharmaceutical
Funding nod overturns earlier no for Verzenios in the UK
12 August 2021
Biotechnology
Lilly's CGRP migraine drug gets the nod from NICE
18 November 2020
Biotechnology
Lilly and Regor enter metabolic diseases deal worth potential $1.5 billion
10 December 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze