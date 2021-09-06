Wednesday 19 November 2025

NICE recommendation for Cosentyx in pediatric psoriasis

Biotechnology
6 September 2021
cosentyx_big

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended Cosentyx (secukinumab) as an option for treating moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in people aged six to 17 years who have not responded to other forms of systemic treatment or for whom these options were contraindicated or not tolerated.

Children and young people in England and Wales will now have access to Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) IL-17A inhibitor on the National Health Service (NHS).

"With further global filings for childhood arthritic conditions, we are closer to our goal of expanding secukinumab to 10 indications over 10 years"Anthony Bewley, dermatologist at Barts Health, London, said: "Psoriasis is a chronic condition, which in the most severe cases causes persistent and disabling symptoms. I've heard from many young people how psoriasis has negatively affected them by knocking their confidence and making it difficult for them to enjoy even straight-forward things like going to school or spending time out with friends.

