NICE recommends first injectable bispecific for DLBCL

The UK’s health technology assessor the National Instituted for Health and Care excellence (NICE) has recommended Tepkinly (epcoritamab), from US pharma major AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), as a treatment option for eligible adults with an aggressive and fast-growing blood cancer, called diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), whose cancer has returned or has not responded to at least two previous treatments.

According to AbbVie, epcoritamab is the first and only injectable bispecific antibody for this group of patients. It is given by a blood cancer specialist doctor or nurse to eligible patients.

Current treatments are typically administered intravenously. In contrast to existing therapeutic options, like CAR-T, epcoritamab does not require cell collection and engineering for eligible patients to start treatment.