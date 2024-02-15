NICE recommends GSK’s Omjjara

The UK's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has issued a Final Draft Guidance (FDG) recommending GSK’s (LSE: GSK) Omjjara (momelotinib) for myelofibrosis-related splenomegaly or symptoms in adults with moderate to severe anaemia who have not had a JAK-inhibitor or had Jakafi (ruxolitinib).

The NICE’s recommendation applies only if patients have intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis, and GSK provides the drug according to the commercial arrangement.

This positive recommendation makes Omjjara the first JAK-inhibitor treatment to be made available on the National Health Service (NHS) in England and Wales for adult myelofibrosis patients with moderate to severe anemia, who are newly diagnosed, as well as those previously treated with Jakafi.