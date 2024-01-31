Monday 29 September 2025

NICE recommends Sobi’s Zynlonta

Biotechnology
31 January 2024
UK health assessor the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has issued its Final Guidance in England and Wales recommending the use of Zynlonta (loncastuximab tesirine), from Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (STO: SOBI), also known as Sobi, for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and high-grade B-cell lymphoma (HGBCL) after two or more systemic treatments.

The guidance, published earlier today, noted the evolving treatment pathway and the need for new treatment options for people with DLBCL and HGBCL. During the appraisal, the committee heard from patient and clinical experts who advised that as both DLBCL and HGBCL can be difficult to treat and often need intensive treatment options, having other treatment options available were important.

“The addition of loncastuximab tesirine to the NICE recommended options available for DLBCL and HGBCL is important news for patients with these aggressive forms of non-Hodgkin Lymphoma,” said Professor Andrew Davies, Professor of Hematological Oncology at the University of Southampton. “With its off the shelf availability, it provides additional options for patients experiencing rapid progression of disease and requiring urgent care,” he added.

