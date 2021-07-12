NICE says no to Orchard's new high-priced gene therapy

England’s health technology assessor, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), has dealt a blow to Orchard Therapeutics’ (Nasdaq: ORTX) reimbursement goals for atidarsagene autotemcel.

The stem cell gene therapy, which the company is planning to market under the brand name Libmeldy, was approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in December 2020.

Orchard has also scored a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation in the USA, which should help expedite the approval process there.