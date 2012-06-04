NicOx drops its option to take full ownership of Altacor

French biotechnology firm NicOx (NYSE Euronext Paris: COX) said last Friday that its board of directors has unanimously decided at its May 31 meeting not to exercise the company’s option to acquire the remaining 88.2% of equity of privately-held UK ophthalmology company Altacor.
NicOx acquired 11.8% of the equity of Altacor for a consideration of £2 million ($3.1 million) in cash, with the option to buy the remainder for a further £9 million to be paid in NicOx shares, cash or a combination of cash and shares (The Pharma Letter March 22). Accordingly, the option to acquire the remaining shares of Altacor lapsed on May 31, 2012.
NicOx’ board deemed that it was not in the best interest of NicOx and its shareholders to acquire the remaining 88.2% of equity of Altacor at this stage. NicOx will retain a stake of 11.8% in Altacor and Gavin Spencer, executive vice president, corporate development of NicOx, will continue to be a member of Altacor's board of directors. NicOx said it remains fully committed to its strategy of building a specialist international ophthalmology company focused on therapeutics, diagnostics and medical devices.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze