NMOSD market in China set for 20.9% CAGR through 2030, report says

The neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) therapeutics market is highly genericized, with corticosteroids and immunosuppressants currently accounting for the highest portion of prescribed drugs in China.

However, the introduction of more innovative and effective classes of therapies is expected to drive increasing sales through 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.9%, according to GlobalData, the data and analytics company.

'Anticipated shift towards novel biologics'